Vectorspace AI (VXV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $66,171.00

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00002410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vectorspace AI has a market cap of $18.77 million and approximately $66,171.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00298498 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000403 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.18 or 0.02189426 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006432 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

Vectorspace AI (CRYPTO:VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,917,565 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Buying and Selling Vectorspace AI

