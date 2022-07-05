Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.38.

NYSE VTR opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.89. Ventas has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 461.55%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 41.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

