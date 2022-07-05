Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.20 million-$958.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.64 million.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $39.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

VRNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.80.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $283,854.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,184.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Reid French, Jr. acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.70 per share, with a total value of $247,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,514 shares in the company, valued at $395,987.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,032 shares of company stock worth $5,633,947. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 35.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,913,000 after purchasing an additional 181,971 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 228,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 109,212 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 816.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 102,458 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 16.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 73,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $3,396,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

