Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.87

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.87 and last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.28.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. TheStreet lowered Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average is $79.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 1,605.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 24,381 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vicor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

