VIMworld (VEED) Reaches Market Cap of $9.84 Million

VIMworld (VEED) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, VIMworld has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIMworld has a total market cap of $9.84 million and approximately $447,161.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIMworld alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00142835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.55 or 0.01033261 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00090013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,707.46 or 1.00038275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001621 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.