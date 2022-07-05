Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VNCE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.27. Vince has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. Vince had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vince will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marie Fogel sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $39,990.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,078.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $100,691. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vince in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vince during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vince during the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

