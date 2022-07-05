Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Down 23.4% in June

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 694,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIST traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.73. 599,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67. Vista Energy has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $10.06.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $207.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.90 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Energy will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

