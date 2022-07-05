Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Short Interest Update

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 4,260,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 838,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $399,375.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,939.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $318,098.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,369.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,780 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,989 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,483,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,697,000 after buying an additional 138,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,402,000 after acquiring an additional 42,935 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,977,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,105,000 after acquiring an additional 70,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,335,000 after acquiring an additional 95,747 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSTO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,473. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

