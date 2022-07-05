Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.38

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 140716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIVHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €15.00 ($15.63) to €14.00 ($14.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €16.50 ($17.19) to €16.00 ($16.67) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.54) to €13.10 ($13.65) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €13.30 ($13.85) to €13.60 ($14.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 229.52%.

Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

