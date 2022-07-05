Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Hold”

Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VOYG. Eight Capital lowered Voyager Digital to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lowered Voyager Digital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

VOYG traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.45. 1,903,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,545. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.20. The company has a market cap of C$85.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. Voyager Digital has a 52 week low of C$0.32 and a 52 week high of C$26.12.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.