Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Hold”

Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VOYG. Eight Capital lowered Voyager Digital to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lowered Voyager Digital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
VOYG traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.45. 1,903,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,545. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.20. The company has a market cap of C$85.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. Voyager Digital has a 52 week low of C$0.32 and a 52 week high of C$26.12.
Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
