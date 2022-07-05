VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 96.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VTEX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VTEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Get VTEX alerts:

VTEX opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. VTEX has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $571.14 million and a P/E ratio of -8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). VTEX had a negative net margin of 49.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,303,000. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 948,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VTEX (Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.