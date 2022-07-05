Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Update

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WKRCF opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59. Wacker Neuson has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $35.15.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

