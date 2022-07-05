Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Update

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.0 days.
OTCMKTS:WKRCF opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59. Wacker Neuson has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $35.15.
Wacker Neuson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wacker Neuson (WKRCF)
- PetVivo Holdings Is A Growth Stock Worth a Look
- PVH Corp Stock Approaching Key Support Levels
- Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid
- Three (3) Top-Rated Dividend Payers Worth Your Attention
- 5 Reasons to Climb Aboard Carnival Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.