Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Walmart were worth $33,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

WMT opened at $122.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

