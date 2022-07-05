Warp Finance (WARP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $37,613.00

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.94 or 0.00090127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $83,871.29 and approximately $37,613.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00011200 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003675 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.