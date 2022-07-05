Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 939.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,856 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 1.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after buying an additional 407,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,331,000 after purchasing an additional 143,649 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,809,000 after purchasing an additional 221,439 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,907,000 after purchasing an additional 155,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of WM traded down $3.21 on Tuesday, reaching $152.44. 3,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,669. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

