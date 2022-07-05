Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Acquires 3,550 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,786 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 1.7% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $555,083,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after buying an additional 1,554,823 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 383.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,017,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,123,000 after buying an additional 807,351 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $36,272,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

