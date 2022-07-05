Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,386 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.70.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $484.36 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a PE ratio of 440.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $463.60 and a 200 day moving average of $526.77.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

