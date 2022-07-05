Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $7.47 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.0% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $179.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

