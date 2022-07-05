Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 3.3% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.17.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $477.84 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.71 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $545.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

