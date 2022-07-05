Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 500 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC cut its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. TotalEnergies accounts for 2.2% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,974,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,439,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTE opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.82. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($60.42) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

