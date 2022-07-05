Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Trims Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,994 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 579.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $333,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,456.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,489 shares of company stock worth $1,414,250. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

