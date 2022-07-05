Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Shares of LMT opened at $430.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $432.96 and its 200-day moving average is $417.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

