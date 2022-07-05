Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 4,815 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,115 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.3% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $79,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TI Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $252.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $186.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.06. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.68.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

