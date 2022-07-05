Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 6,417 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,867 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $96,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $487.55 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $396.11 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.44. The firm has a market cap of $215.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

