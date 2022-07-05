Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 970 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 2.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $159,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,013,433,000 after acquiring an additional 53,727 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,340,000 after acquiring an additional 99,285 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,862,000 after buying an additional 233,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $449,778,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $635.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $621.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $659.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.04.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

