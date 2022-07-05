Welch & Forbes LLC Has $24.38 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $24,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.74.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $70.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.30. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.