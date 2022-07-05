Welch & Forbes LLC Has $30.89 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $30,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.50.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $105.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.43 and a 52-week high of $210.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average is $146.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

