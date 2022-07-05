Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 33,693 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,693 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $21,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $238.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.76 and its 200 day moving average is $235.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

