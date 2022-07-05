Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 420 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $25,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in 3M by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMM opened at $125.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a one year low of $126.61 and a one year high of $203.21. The company has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.