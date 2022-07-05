Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 4,848 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $14,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 552.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 122,386 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 26,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.44.

Shares of EXPD traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.47. 2,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,034. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.97. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

