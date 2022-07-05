Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target to $28.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of DEI opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 254.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.