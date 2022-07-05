Wells Fargo & Company Cuts SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $48.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average of $71.06. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 55.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 63,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

