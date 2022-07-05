Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $40.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HIW. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Highwoods Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 157.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 38.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

