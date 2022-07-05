Wells Financial Advisors INC Buys 220 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,067,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,078,000 after acquiring an additional 29,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,065,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,898,000 after acquiring an additional 337,233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,954,000 after acquiring an additional 150,813 shares during the period. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,026,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,597,000 after acquiring an additional 47,681 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,327. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.41. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.