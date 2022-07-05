Wells Financial Advisors INC Grows Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,880,000 after purchasing an additional 285,776 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 473,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after purchasing an additional 93,869 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 63,130 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,064,000. Finally, Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,193,000.

NYSEARCA:ESGV traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.10. 13,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,189. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $63.48 and a 1 year high of $88.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.94.

