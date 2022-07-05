Wells Financial Advisors INC Sells 281 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Wells Financial Advisors INC lessened its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.6% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $41.47. 10,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,400,724. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average is $44.37. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $46.25.

