WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, WEMIX has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $319.82 million and approximately $36.07 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.60 or 0.00012834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00138803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.70 or 0.00863931 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00087403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015586 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com . The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

