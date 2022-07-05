Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.38

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 300402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
The company has a market cap of C$455.71 million and a PE ratio of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.97.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Western Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.55%.
About Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
