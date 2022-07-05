Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAB. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after buying an additional 234,764 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 152,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WAB opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.81. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $77.61 and a twelve month high of $100.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.64. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

