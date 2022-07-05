Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Short Interest Update

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 9,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.