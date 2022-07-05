Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Short Interest Update

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

NYSE:WLL remained flat at $$68.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.89. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $101.74.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.00 million. Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 22.33%. On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 25.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $139,269,000 after buying an additional 121,549 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,086,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after purchasing an additional 625,355 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 28.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,668,000 after purchasing an additional 200,912 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 291.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 529,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

