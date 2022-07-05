WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 4,437 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.5% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $102.86. 93,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,205,335. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.