WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 4,887 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,111,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.40. 16,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,247. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.75 and a twelve month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.