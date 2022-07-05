Wownero (WOW) Market Capitalization Hits $2.07 Million

Wownero (WOW) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, Wownero has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $3,224.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00144639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005123 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00863406 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00093788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,502.93 or 1.00012956 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

