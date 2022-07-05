W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Down 10.2%

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) traded down 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87. 215,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,056,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.32.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.49 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 744,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 160,115 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 227,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 146,659 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

