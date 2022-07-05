XMON (XMON) Market Cap Hits $7.74 Million

XMON (XMON) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for $5,177.40 or 0.26046959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $14.84 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XMON has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XMON

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

