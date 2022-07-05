XSGD Trading Up 1.3% This Week (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $89.46 million and approximately $135,413.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XSGD has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00003638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00141653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.47 or 0.01032401 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00089331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00016243 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 137,557,164 coins and its circulating supply is 124,768,071 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

