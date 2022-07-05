Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Up to $1.83

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $1.92. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 83,936 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $894.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of -5.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
