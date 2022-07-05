Ycash Price Down 25.3% Over Last Week (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $701,335.78 and $107.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0556 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00287517 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00078597 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00073522 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003360 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash's total supply is 12,618,388 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

