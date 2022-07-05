Yield Guild Games Market Capitalization Achieves $76.67 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $76.67 million and $16.93 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00003277 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00146061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00083536 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00016281 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,369,942 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

